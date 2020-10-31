SmackDown Numbers Back Up for Return to FOX This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The show was back on the regular FOX Network last week after last week’s show had to air on FS1 due to being preempted by the MLB World Series. As such, numbers were back up this week with 2.133 million viewers for the overnight audience. That’s off 2.115 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.151 million viewers for Hour 2.

That’s up from the 888,000 viewers for last week’s episode on FS1. The last show to air on FOX before this week’s episode had a final audience of 2.124 million viewers, so last night’s number was slightly up from the last FOX Network broadcast. The show averaged 0.7 in Adults 25-54 and 0.3 in adults 18-34.

For comparison, the FS1 episode that aired last Friday averaged a 0.25 rating in the same key demo. The October 16 episode on FOX averaged a 0.6 rating in 18-49.

SmackDown this week averaged a 0.6 rating in the key P18-49 demographic. The show tied with ABC’s Shark Tank as the top ratings draw for the evenings on the networks in primetime. Shark Tank topped the viewership for the night with 4.218 million viewers.