SmackDown Sees Drops in Ratings & Viewership This Week, Finishes No. 2 in Ratings Behind Shark Tank

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight numbers for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The show averaged 2.142 million viewers. That’s based of of 2.111 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.172 million viewers for Hour 2.

This week’s episode featured an appearance by former WWE World champion and Raw Superstar Drew McIntyre, who confronted current WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns. The overnight audience saw a 7.5 percent decrease in viewership from the final number of 2.315 million viewers for last week’s episode.

McIntyre appeared on the show ahead of his upcoming title rematch with Randy Orton set for Monday’s Raw. Reigns is currently scheduled to face the winner of that match in a Champion vs. Champion non-title match at Survivor Series 2020.

Ratings were also down this week for the overnight numbers. The show averaged a 0.6 rating in the P18-49 key demographic. That’s down from last week’s average 0.7 rating in the same key demo.

SmackDown came in second place in the ratings for the night, with ABC’s Shark Tank finishing first with a 0.7 rating in the key demo. Shark Tank also topped the viewership for the evening with 4.322 million viewers.