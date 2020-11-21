SmackDown Viewership Slightly Down, Ratings Steady for Survivor Series Go-Home Show

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings and viewership for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s episode averaged 2.215 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.202 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.228 million viewers for Hour 2.

This week’s episode marked the go-home show before Sunday’s Survivor Series 2020 event. Overnight viewership had a slight decrease this week. Overall viewership was down from the final average number of 2.234 million viewers for last week’s episode.

In the key P18-49 key demo ratings, last night’s show averaged a 0.6 rating. That’s identical to the final rating in the same key demo for last week. ABC’s Shark Tank topped the ratings on the networks in primetime for last night with a 0.7 rating. SmackDown came in second place.

Additionally, Shark Tank also topped the network viewership for last night with 4.080 million viewers. Final ratings and numbers for SmackDown will be out early next week.