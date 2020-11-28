SmackDown Drops in Overnight Numbers for Post-Thanksgiving Episode

– While the final numbers for this week’s SmackDown have been delayed until Tuesday, the overnight ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s FOX Network broadcast are still available, per Showbuzz Daily. Last night’s post-Survivor Series and Thanksgiving episode had an average overnight audience of 1.987 million viewers. That’s based of of 2.016 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.957 million viewers for Hour 2.

That’s well down from the final audience of last week’s Survivor Series go-home show, which was 2.326 million viewers. Obviously, as a post-holiday episode taking place on Black Friday, a drop in viewership was likely to be expected.

In terms of the key P18-49 demographic, the show averaged a 0.55 rating over two hours. That’s also down from the final 0.7 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show. SmackDown came in third place for the night for the ratings.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas and the Minions Holiday Special both tied No. 1 in the ratings for last night with a 0.7 rating. The Grinch topped the viewership for the evening with 3.736 million viewers.

Final numbers for this week’s SmackDown will be out later next week and have been delayed to Tuesday, December 1 rather than their usual Monday release.