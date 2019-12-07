Smackdown Overnight Viewership Sees Slight Increase This Week, Demo Rating Stays the Same

– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings out for last night’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown. This week’s show averaged 2.446 million viewers for the overnight ratings. That’s off of 2.536 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.356 million viewers for Hour 2.

Last night’s show pulled an average 0.7 rating in the key demo of persons 18-49. The show finished No. 2 for the night in the demo behind NCAA College Football: Oregon vs. Utah, which averaged a 1.3 rating in the same demographic.

Overall, the show’s overnight viewership was up 5.2 percent this week over last week’s viewership of 2.325 million. Last week’s show finished with a comparable 0.7 rating in the same demo. Last week’s show had the lowest viewership to date for Smackdown since it moved to the FOX Network.

Final ratings for last night’s show will be available Monday, December 9.