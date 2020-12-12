wrestling / News
SmackDown Drops in Overnight Ratings & Viewership, Still Tops Ratings in Key Demo
December 12, 2020 | Posted by
– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show finished an average overnight audience of 2.106 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.141 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.071 million viewers for Hour 2. That’s down from the final viewing audience of 2.130 million viewers for last week’s episode.
In the P18-49 key demo, the show averaged a 0.55 rating, with 0.6 for Hour 1 and 0.5 for Hour 2. That’s slightly down from the final rating of 0.6 in the same key demo for last week.
SmackDown was No. 1 for the night in the key demo ratings. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for the night with 6.157 million viewers.
