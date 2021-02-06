wrestling / News
SmackDown Viewership Drops in Overnights, Ratings Hold Steady
– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show averaged 2.126 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.144 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.108 million viewers for Hour 2.
Viewership was down from the overnight number for last week, which was an average of 2.228 million viewers. Ratings in the P18-49 key demo held steady this week, averaging a 0.6 rating. However, unlike the show on Jan. 30, SmackDown was not able to hit No. 1 in the ratings for the demo, and the show had to settle for tying second place with 20/20 on ABC.
ABC’s Shark Tank led the key demo ratings on networks in primetime for Friday night. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for the evening with 6.321 million viewers.
