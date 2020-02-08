Smackdown Gets Nice Increase in Viewership This Week, Key Demo Ratings Grow from Hour to Hour

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of Smackdown on the FOX Network. Last night’s show averaged 2.547 million viewers. The show drew 2.555 million viewers for Hour 1, and it had 2.539 for Hour 2.

In terms of the ratings, the show managed to average a 0.75 rating in the key persons 18-49 demographic off hours of 0.7 for Hour 1 and 0.8 for Hour 2.

Overall, this was a nice increase to the Smackdown viewership last week. Last week’s show averaged 2.423 million viewers, so the average viewership increased significantly this week. Last week’s show averaged a 0.7 rating in the same key demo, so the rating was slightly higher. Additionally, the show increased in the key demo ratings going from Hour 1 to Hour 2.

ABC’s coverage of the Democratic Candidates Debate topped the ratings in they key demo for the night. The broadcast averaged a 1.25 rating in the same key demo. It averaged 6.86 million viewers. Smackdown ranked No. 2 for the night in the ratings in the key demo.