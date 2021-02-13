SmackDown Viewership Falls Below 2 Million Viewers, Ratings Down in Overnights

– Numbers were down across the board this week for last night’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. Showbuzz Daily has the overnight numbers. Last night’s episode fellow below two million viewers and averaged an overnight audience of 1.884 million. That’s based off of 1.905 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.862 million viewers for Hour 2.

The audience was well down from last week’s final viewership of 2.257 million. Ratings in the P18-49 key demo were also down last night, averaging a 0.5 rating for both hours in the key demo. That’s compared to the final rating of 0.65 for last week.

SmackDown tied for third place in the ratings for Friday night. ABC’s Shark Tank topped the key demo ratings for the evening with a 0.7. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for the night with 6.383 million viewers.

Final SmackDown numbers will be released early next week.