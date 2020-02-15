Smackdown Sees Drop in Viewership This Week, Ties No. 1 in Key Demo Ratings

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s Smackdown on FOX. Last night’s episode averaged 4.482 million viewers. That’s off 2.521 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.442 million viewers for Hour 2.

The show had a drop in viewership from last week’s average viewership of 2.547 million viewers. In terms of ratings, Smackdown averaged a 0.7 in the key persons 18-49 demographic. That’s a slight drop of the average 0.75 rating for last week.

The good news is that Smackdown tied No. 1 in the key demo ratings for the night along with MacGyver, Hawaii Five-O, and Blue Bloods. Blue Bloods had the highest viewership last night with 7.453 million viewers.