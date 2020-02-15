wrestling / News

Smackdown Sees Drop in Viewership This Week, Ties No. 1 in Key Demo Ratings

February 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Otis Smackdown

Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s Smackdown on FOX. Last night’s episode averaged 4.482 million viewers. That’s off 2.521 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.442 million viewers for Hour 2.

The show had a drop in viewership from last week’s average viewership of 2.547 million viewers. In terms of ratings, Smackdown averaged a 0.7 in the key persons 18-49 demographic. That’s a slight drop of the average 0.75 rating for last week.

The good news is that Smackdown tied No. 1 in the key demo ratings for the night along with MacGyver, Hawaii Five-O, and Blue Bloods. Blue Bloods had the highest viewership last night with 7.453 million viewers.

