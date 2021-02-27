SmackDown Ratings & Viewership Drop for Elimination Chamber Fallout Show

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s episode saw a drop in viewership, averaging 2.051 million viewers for the two-hour primetime broadcast. That’s based off of 2.090 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.012 million viewers for Hour 2.

Overnight ratings were down from the final viewership for last week’s show, which was 2.217 million viewers. In the P18-49 key ratings demographic, SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating. That’s also down from the final rating for last week’s episode in the same key demo, which was 0.59.

SmackDown ultimately finished third in the night in the key demo. ABC’s Shark Tank topped the ratings for Friday night with a 0.7 in the same key demo. Shark Tank also had the top viewership for the evening with 4.453 million viewers.

Final ratings and viewership numbers will be out early next week.