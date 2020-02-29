Smackdown Featuring John Cena and Goldberg Draws Biggest Viewership of 2020, Third Biggest Since Move to FOX in Overnight Ratings

– ShowBuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of Smackdown on FOX. Last night’s show averaged 2.717 million viewers. That’s off 2.736 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.697 million viewers for Hour 2.

Additionally, last night’s show averaged a 0.8 rating in the key persons 18-49 demographic. The show was No. 1 for the night in its key demo. Hawaii Five-O topped the night for viewership with 6.8 million.

If the final ratings are consistent, this would be the biggest Smackdown viewing audience for 2020 thus far. It would also be the third biggest viewership for the show overall since it moved to the FOX Network. The highest was 3.888 million viewers for when the show made its debut on the network in October. The second biggest was the following week with 2.877 million viewers.

Last night’s episode of Smackdown featured the return of John Cena to the show. Also, new Universal champion, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, appeared and set up his title match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36.