SmackDown Ratings & Viewership Drops This Week, Still Manages to Stay Above Two Million

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight numbers for last night’s episode of SmackDown. Last night’s episode just managed to stay over two million viewers for the overnight number, averaging 2.01 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.028 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.992 million viewers for Hour 2.

Overnight viewership for SmackDown was down from the final viewing audience for last week’s episode, which was 2.252 million viewers. For comparison, the overnight viewing audience for last week was 2.166 million viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demographic. Last night’s show averaged a 0.5 rating for both hours. The show ultimately finished second in the ratings for Friday night.

ABC’s Shark Tank topped the ratings in the key demo for network TV in primetime on Friday with a 0.7 rating. The show also topped the viewership for the evening with 3.911 million viewers.