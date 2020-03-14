Smackdown at Empty WWE Performance Center Sees Rise in Viewership

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s Smackdown. This was a bit of an odd week because the show had a last minute move going from Detroit, Michigan to an empty audience at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. However, last night’s show still saw a rise in the average viewership compared to last week’s show.

Last night’s episode drew an average 2.588 million viewers. That’s from 2.673 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.503 million viewers for Hour 2. The final viewership for last week’s go-home Elimination Chamber show drew 2.456 million viewers, so this week’s episode had an increase of about 132,000 viewers.

WWE had the benefit of being original, live programming for network TV last night due to the recent shutdowns caused by the coronavirus hitting professional sports. Not to mention, the show also featured an appearance by John Cena, who continued the build for his WrestleMania match with The Fiend Bray Wyatt, which itself is up in the air due to the uncertain fate for WrestleMania 36. Also, it’s likely there was interest to see how WWE would handle moving the show at the last minute and wrestlers performing in front of an empty audience.

In the key persons 18-49 demo, Smackdown averaged a 0.7 rating. That’s identical to the rating in the same key demo for last week’s show. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for last night at 8.152 million viewers. Shark Tank on ABC topped the key demo ratings on the networks in prime time last night.