SmackDown Go-Home Show for Fastlane Drops Below Two Million Viewers, Ratings Fall

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s primetime network broadcast drew an overnight audience of 1.946 million viewers. That’s based on 1.868 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.023 million viewers for Hour 2.

The overnight audience for the Fastlane go-home show fell below two million viewers this week. Last week’s episode drew a final audience of 2.171 million viewers.

The main event for last night’s show featured WWE Hall of Famer Edge having his first match on SmackDown in 10 years. He defeated Jey Uso in a singles match in order to serve as the special guest enforcer for Sunday’s Fastlane title match between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. Edge is set to face the winner for the Universal title at WrestleMania 37.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo were also down this week. Last night’s episode averaged a 0.5 rating, which is down from last week’s final rating of 0.61. SmackDown did manage to finish second in the ratings for the night.

The NCAA Basketball Tournament game topped the ratings for the evening with a 0.9. It also topped the night for viewership with 4.108 million viewers for 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm hour.