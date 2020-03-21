Smackdown Sees Slight Increase in Overnight Ratings for Latest Performance Center Show

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of Smackdown on FOX. Last night’s show averaged 2.563 million viewers. That’s off 2.637 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.488 million viewers for Hour 2.

The overnight number is a slight increase in viewership from the 2.470 million viewers from last week’s episode. In terms of the ratings, last night’s show averaged a 0.75 rating in the key persons 18-49 demographic. That’s lightly up from the aver 0.7 rating for last week’s episode in the same key demo.

This was yet another live edition of Smackdown at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Also, a good chunk of TV time was spent broadcasting John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt from WrestleMania 30. Additionally, the episode featured the Smackdown debut of Rob Gronkowski. WWE Universal champion Goldberg was in attendance for the contract signing for his upcoming WrestleMania title match with Roman Reigns.

Shark Tank topped the night for the primetime network shows in the ratings and viewership. The ABC program drew in 5.969 million viewers and a 1.1 rating.