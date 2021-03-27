SmackDown Post-Fastlane Show Draws Above Two Million Viewers, Ratings Slightly Down

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s episode managed to stay above two million viewers. The show finished with an average overnight audience of 2.031 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.020 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.041 million viewers for Hour 2.

The viewership dropped slightly from the final audience for last week’s episode of 2.093 million viewers. For comparison, the overnight audience for last week was 1.946 million viewers.

SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating in the P18-49 demographic for the FOX Network broadcast. That’s slightly down from the final rating of 0.57 for last week. The overnight rating for the March 19, go-home Fastlane episode of SmacKDown drew an identical 0.5 rating in the key demo.

ABC’s Shark Tank topped the ratings for Friday with a 0.6. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership with 6.173 million viewers. SmackDown managed to tie for second place in the ratings for Friday night on the regular networks.