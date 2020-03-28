Smackdown Draws Lowest Viewership of 2020 in Overnight Ratings

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown. The show averaged 2.374 million viewers off 2.393 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.355 million viewers for Hour 2.

Smackdown averaged a 0.7 rating in the key persons 18-49 demographic. The show dropped from an average 2.563 million viewers in the overnights for last week’s episode. It also had a slight drop in the key demo ratings from last week’s 0.75 average.

Shark Tank on ABC and Hawaii Five-O on CBS tied No. 1 for the ratings in primetime network TV with a 0.9. Hawaii Five-O topped the viewership for the night with 8.219 million viewers.