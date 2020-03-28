wrestling / News

Smackdown Draws Lowest Viewership of 2020 in Overnight Ratings

March 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bray Wyatt Firefly Fun House Smackdown

Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown. The show averaged 2.374 million viewers off 2.393 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.355 million viewers for Hour 2.

Smackdown averaged a 0.7 rating in the key persons 18-49 demographic. The show dropped from an average 2.563 million viewers in the overnights for last week’s episode. It also had a slight drop in the key demo ratings from last week’s 0.75 average.

Shark Tank on ABC and Hawaii Five-O on CBS tied No. 1 for the ratings in primetime network TV with a 0.9. Hawaii Five-O topped the viewership for the night with 8.219 million viewers.

