Smackdown Sees Slight Increase in Viewership, Drop in Ratings for WrestleMania 36 Go-Home Edition

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of Smackdown on FOX. The show finished with an average 2.375 million viewers. That’s off 2.407 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.342 million viewers for Hour 2.

Smackdown finished slightly ahead of the final viewership numbers for last week’s show, which were 2.367 million viewers. However, the ratings were a different story.

In terms of the key demo ratings, the show drew an average 0.6 rating in the key persons 18-49 demographic. That’s down from last week’s final average 0.8 rating in the same key demo.

This week’s Smackdown was the go-home show before this weekend’s WrestleMania event. It also featured an appearance by John Cena to build up his match with Bray Wyatt at the event. Additionally, WWE quietly changed the Universal title match between Goldberg and Roman Reigns to Braun Strowman vs. Goldberg without any explanation. WWE had continued to promote that Goldberg vs. Reigns would take place at WrestleMania 36 through last Monday’s edition of Raw.

Hawaii Five-O topped the viewership for the night on CBS with 9.349 million viewers. Shark Tank and Hawaii Five-O topped the ratings for the evening with a 0.9 in the key demo.