Smackdown Sees Drop in Ratings for This Week, Ratings Remain Steady

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of Smackdown on FOX. Last night’s show had an average viewership of 2.304 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.372 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.235 million viewers for Hour 2.

The show fell from the final viewership figure from last week’s episode, which drew 2.398 million viewers.

In terms of the key demo ratings, the average rating for post-WrestleMania episode drew a 0.6 rating in the key persons 18-49 demographic. That was identical to the final rating in the same key demo for last week.

Smackdown ranked No. 3 in the key demo ratings on the basic networks for Friday night. Shark Tank on ABC finished first with a 0.8 rating. Meanwhile, Magnum P.I. on CBS topped the night for viewership with 7.213 million viewers.