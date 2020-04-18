Smackdown Viewership Drops Again This Week, Key Demo Ratings Staying Steady

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown on FOX. The show had an average viewership of 2.192 million viewers based off of 2.239 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.145 million viewers for Hour 2.

Last week’s episode finished with 2.317 million viewers, so that was a drop of about 5.4 percent in viewership for last night’s live Smackdown broadcast.

In terms of the key demo ratings, the average rating for last night’s episode drew a 0.6 rating in the key persons 18-49 demographic. That was identical to the final rating in the same key demo for last week.

Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, and Dateline NBC led the ratings in the key demos for the evening with a 0.7 rating. Magnum P.I. on CBS topped the night for viewership with 6.932 million viewers.