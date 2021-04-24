SmackDown Has Slight Drop in Numbers This Week, Audience Stays Above 2 Million

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight numbers for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show managed to stay above two million viewers for the overnight audience, and the show averaged 2.042 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.046 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.037 million viewers for Hour 2.

The viewing audience was down from last week’s final viewership of 2.119 million. For comparison, the overnight number for last week’s show was 1.997 million. So, the overnight number was slightly higher this week.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating to tie for second place for the night with Dateline NBC. That’s down from the final rating of 0.56 in the same key demo for last week. It’s identical for the overnight rating for that episode.

ABC’s Shark Tank topped the ratings and viewership for the evening with a 0.6 in the key demo and 3.927 million viewers.