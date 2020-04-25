Smackdown Audience and Ratings Drop Again This Week in Overnight Numbers

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. Last night’s show drew an overnight audience of 2.014 million viewers. That’s off 2.050 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.978 million viewers for Hour 2.

That’s down 7.9 percent from the final average audience of 2.187 million viewers for last week’s episode. In terms of the key demo ratings, Smackdown averaged a 0.5 rating in the key persons 18-49 demographic. That’s also a drop from the average 0.6 rating for last week’s episode in the same key demo.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership on network TV in primetime last night with 8.086 million viewers. The show averaged a 0.8 rating. Smackdown was No. 7 in viewership for the night.