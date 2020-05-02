Smackdown Audience Falls Below 2 Million Viewers This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown on FOX. The audience and viewership numbers for Smackdown continued their slide downwards as the show fell below two million viewers this week.

Last night’s episode drew an average audience of 1.919 million viewers. That’s based off 1.941 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.896 million viewers for Hour 2. Based on the overnight numbers, this is a 4.3 percent loss in the audience based on the final viewership of 2.005 million for last week’s episode. This is the first time a first-run FOX broadcast for Smackdown drew less than two million viewers since the show moved to the network last October. If this number holds or drops further, it would yet again mark the lowest audience yet for Smackdown on FOX and the lowest audience for the show in 2020.

In terms of the key demo 18-49 ratings, the show averaged a 0.5 rating. So the ratings remained fairly steady compared to last week’s broadcast. However, those were down from the 0.6 rating in the same key demo for the week before.

Shark Tank on ABC topped the ratings for the networks in primetime last night with a 0.9 rating in the same key demo. Meanwhile, Blue Bloods topped the viewership for the evening with 8.468 million viewers on CBS.