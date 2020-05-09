Smackdown Sees Viewership Increase in Overnight Ratings for Go-Home Money in the Bank Episode

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. The go-home show for Money in the Bank 2020 finished with an average overnight audience of 2.040 million viewers. That’s from 2.087 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.992 million viewers for Hour 2.

The good news for WWE is that the viewership numbers moved up from last week’s final audience of 1.885 million viewers, which was the lowest viewership for the program to date since it moved to the FOX Network. This would mark 8.2 increase in viewership from last week.

In terms of the key demo ratings of 18-49, Smackdown averaged a 0.5 rating. That’s identical to the 0.5 rating in the same key demo from last week’s episode.

Magnum P.I. on CBS topped the viewership on the networks in primetime for the evening with 6.685 million viewers. Shark Tank on ABC and Magnum P.I. topped the key demo ratings for the evening with a 0.7 rating.