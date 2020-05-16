Smackdown Overnight Audience Tops 2 Million Viewers, Sees Slight Uptick in Ratings

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown. The show finished with an average overnight audience of 2.043 million viewers. That’s off 2.03 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.055 million viewers for Hour 2. That’s above the final audience of 1.885 million viewers who tuned in for last week’s episode.

Smackdown averaged a 0.55 rating in the P18-49 key demo. These overnight numbers are up slightly from the final rating of 0.5 in the same key demo for last week’s show. Friday Night Smackdown ranked third in the evening for the ratings.

Shark Tank on ABC topped the network viewership and key demo ratings last night with 4.561 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.