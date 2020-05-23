wrestling / News
Smackdown Sees Drop in Overnight Audience, Tops Key Demo Ratings for the Evening
– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown on FOX. Last night’s show averaged 2.039 million viewers. That’s off 2.076 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.003 million viewers for Hour 2.
The average overnight audience is down slightly from last week’s final viewership of 2.042 million viewers.
In terms of ratings in the P18-49 key demo, the show averaged a 0.6 ratings. That’s up from last week’s final rating of a 0.5 in the same key demo. The good news for WWE is that last night’s Smackdown topped the ratings in the overnight key demos on network TV. However, this can likely be attributed to the main primetime network shows being reruns last night, so the competition wasn’t quite as stiff.
Elsewhere, a rerun of Blue Bloods on CBS topped the networks in viewership with 4.542 million viewers.
