Smackdown Viewership Goes Up Again This Week, Overnight Ratings See Slight Uptick

– ShowBuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown on the FOX Network. Last night’s show drew an overnight audience of 2.15 million viewers. That’s off 2.143 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.157 million viewers for Hour 2.

The good news for WWE is that Smackdown saw some significant audience growth this week. That’s higher than the final audience of 2.044 million viewers for last week’s broadcast. Provided the viewership numbers hold, Smackdown’s audiences numbers have gradually increased throughout the month of May. That’s after the audience viewership fell below two million viewers for the May 1 episode.

In terms of ratings, last night’s episode averaged a 0.55 rating in the P18-49 key demo. That’s slightly above the final rating of 0.5 for last week’s show.

Smackdown managed to tie the second place slot in the key demo ratings along with 20/20. Shark Tank on ABC topped the ratings for the evening with a 0.6. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for Friday night on the networks with 3.933 million viewers.