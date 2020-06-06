Smackdown Overnight Viewership Falls Below 2 Million Viewers Again, Ratings See Downtick

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown on the FOX Network. Last night’s show had an average overnight audience of 1.935 million viewers. That’s off 1.962 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.908 million viewers for Hour 2. This is the first time the show has fallen below two million viewers since the May 1 episode.

Last week’s episode had an updated final viewing audience number of 2.054 million viewers. The initial final viewership of 2.17 million did not appear to be accurate because it included markets where Smackdown didn’t air due to local news coverage.

In terms of the P18-49 key demo ratings, the show averaged 0.5 rating. That’s slightly down from last week’s rating of 0.55 in the same key demo.

Shark Tank and 20/20 on ABC topped the key demo ratings for the evening with a 0.6. A rerun of Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for the networks last night with 4.282 million viewers.