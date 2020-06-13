Smackdown Gets Slight Increase in Overnight Viewership, Ratings Remain Steady This Week

– ShowbuzzDaily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown. Last night’s show had an overage overnight audience of 2.016 million viewers. That’s off 2.036 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.996 million viewers for Hour 2.

That appears to be a slight increase from the final viewership of 1.984 million viewers for last week’s broadcast on the FOX Network. In terms of the P18-49 key demo ratings, the show averaged a 0.5 rating. That’s identical to the final adjusted rating of 0.5 in the same key demo for last week’s episode. Smackdown managed to come in first for the key demos for the regular networks in primetime.

Magnum P.I. topped the viewership for the evening on CBS with 4.051 million viewers.