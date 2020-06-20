Smackdown Sees Slight Increase for Overnight Audience, Ties First Place in Key Demo Ratings

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on the FOX Network. The show finished with an average overnight audience of 2.089 million viewers. That’s off 2.147 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.031 million viewers for Hour 2.

That’s a slight increase from the final adjusted viewership for last week, which was 2.065 million viewers. It’s also higher than the overnight audience for last week’s Smackdown, which was 2.016 million viewers.

The P18-49 key demo rating also held steady this week with a 0.5 rating. That’s identical to the overnight and final rating for last week’s show. The show tied the key demo ratings for No. 1 in the evening with 20/20 and Juneteenth: A Celebration.

Magnum P.I. on CBS topped the viewership for the evening with 3.395 million viewers