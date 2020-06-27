Smackdown Overnight Audience Increases Thanks to Boneyard Match & Undertaker Tribute, Ratings Hold Steady This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown on the FOX Network. Last night’s episode averaged 2.174 million viewers. That’s off 2.271 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.076 million viewers for Hour 2.

Last night’s episode was built around being a tribute show for The Undertaker, and the first hour featured the network TV broadcast debut of the Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker from WrestleMania 36. In terms of the P18-49 key demo ratings, the show drew a 0.5, which is identical to last week’s show.

20/20 on ABC topped the network viewership for the evening with 3.502 million viewers. Smackdown tied No. 1 in the ratings for the night with 20/20 and a rerun of Shark Tank, which also aired on ABC.