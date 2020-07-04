Smackdown Draws Lowest Overnight Audience to Date on FOX, Less Than 1.8 Million Viewers

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown. Last night’s episode on the FOX Network averaged 1.776 million viewers. That’s off 1.797 million viewers and 1.756 million viewers. This is the lowest overnight audience for Friday Night Smackdown since the move to FOX.

That’s a significant decrease from the final viewing audience for last week’s episode, which drew 2.174 million viewers.

The show averaged a 0.4 rating in the P18-49 demo, which is also down from the final rating of 0.5 in the same key demo for last week.

Dateline on NBC topped the ratings for the regular networks for the evening with a 0.5 rating in the same key demo. Smackdown tied for second in the ratings for the night with Shark Tank on ABC and The Wall on NBC. Dick Van Dyke Show – Now in Living Color topped the viewership for the evening with 3.730 million viewers.