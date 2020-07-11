Smackdown Ratings and Viewership See Increases After Last Week’s Record Low

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown on FOX. After last week’s episode drew a record low number with a final audience of 1.777 million viewers, this week’s episode managed to draw an average overnight audience of 1.905 million viewers. That’s off 1.930 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.879 million viewers for Hour 2.

Key demo ratings were also up slightly for this week’s episode. The show averaged a 0.5 rating in the P18-49 demo, which is slightly up from the final rating of 0.4 in the same key demo for last week.

The good news for Smackdown is that the show tied No. 1 in the key demo ratings for the night with Dateline on NBC. A rerun of Magnum P.I. on CBS topped the viewership for the evening with 3.753 million viewers.