Smackdown Overnight Ratings & Viewership Decrease for Last Show Before Extreme Rules

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown on FOX. Last night’s episode drew an overnight audience of 1.893 million viewers. That’s off 1.919 million viewers for Hour 2 and 1.867 million viewers for Hour 2. The show had an average 0.45 rating in the P18-49 key demo for the evening with ratings of 0.5 and 0.4 for Hours 1 and 2 respectively.

That number is slightly down from the final audience of 1.9 million viewers for last week’s episode of Smackdown. The rating is also down from las week’s final average rating of 0.5 in the same demo.

The show’s first hour tied with Dateline on NBC as the top ratings draw for the evening. A rerun of Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for the evening with 3.787 million viewers.