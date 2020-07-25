Smackdown Sees Slight Increase for Overnight Audience, Tops Ratings for the Evening

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown. This week’s episode drew an overnight audience of 1.971 million viewers. That’s based off 1.985 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.956 million viewers for Hour 2.

The good news for WWE is that the viewership is slightly up for the overnight number compared to last week. That average overnight audience saw a slight increase from last week’s final audience of 1.912 million viewers.

The show also drew a 0.5 rating in the key P18-49 demographic, which is also identical to the final rating for last week’s show. Smackdown was No. 1 in the ratings for last night in the key demo. NBC’s Greatest #AtHome Videos topped the viewership for the evening with 3.583 million viewers.