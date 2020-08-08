Smackdown Overnight Viewership Increases This Week, Ratings Steady & in Lead for Key Demo

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown on FOX. Last night’s show averaged 1.956 million viewers. That’s based on 1.924 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.988 million viewers for Hour 2.

The good news is, Smackdown managed a slight increase for the overnight audience from last week, which was 1.892 million viewers. The P18-49 key demo ratings averaged 0.5 for the night. That’s also identical to the average rating for last week’s show in the same key demo.

Last night’s show finished with a major angle, with the new stable Retribution wrecking the ring and the WWE Performance Center, and their members started beating up some of the developmental talent in the audience.

Smackdown finished first in the prime time network key demos last night. Greatest #AtHome Videos on CBS topped the viewership for the evening with 3.736 million viewers.