Smackdown Featuring ThunderDome Debut Sees Overnight Viewership Increase, Ratings Steady This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Smackdown on FOX, which featured the highly anticipated debut of the WWE ThunderDome. Last night’s episode drew an average overnight audience of 2.168 million viewers. That’s off 2.189 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.146 million viewers for Hour 2.

That’s an increase of 8.3 percent from the final audience for last week’s episode, which drew 2.002 million viewers. This also accounts for the highest viewership for Smackdown in about two months, since the June 26 episode, which drew 2.173 million viewers.

In terms of the P18-49 key ratings demographic, last night’s episode average drew a 0.6 rating, which is identical to the rating last week in the same key demo. Smackdown topped the ratings in the key demo for the networks in prime time for the evening.

A return of Blue Bloods on CBS topped the overnight viewership for the evening with 4.011 million viewers.