SmackDown Sees Slight Drop in Ratings & Viewership for Post-Payback Show, Still Ranks No. 1 in Key Demo

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s post-Payback episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The FOX Network broadcast had an average overnight audience of 2.066 million viewers. That’s of 2.018 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.113 million viewers for Hour 2.

The show had a drop of 3.6 percent in the viewership for the final audience for last week’s episode, which was 2.144 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, SmackDown averaged a 0.55 rating, which is slightly down from the final rating average of 0.6 for last week in the same key demo. SmackDown still managed to rank No. 1 in the key demos for the evening among network primetime programming.

20/20 on ABC topped the overnight viewership for the evening with an average of 2.791 million viewers.