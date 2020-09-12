SmackDown Draws Highest Overnight Audience Since April, Ratings Hold Steady This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight numbers for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s broadcast drew an average overnight audience of 2.261 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.236 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.286 million viewers for Hour 2.

Provided that overnight audience holds, SmackDown gained a sizable number of about 132,000 viewers from the final audience for last week’s episode, which was 2.129 million viewers. This would also mark the most-watched episode of SmackDown since the WrestleMania 36 fallout episode, which aired on April 10 and drew 2.317 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, the numbers held steady this week. This week’s episode averaged a 0.6 rating in the key demo, which is identical to last week. The good news for SmackDown this week might at least soften the blow somewhat from the Labor Day Raw seeing a sizable viewership and ratings drop.

SmackDown topped the key demo ratings for the evening for primetime network programming. 20/20 on ABC topped the viewership for the evening with 3.532 million viewers for the show’s two-hour broadcast.