Smackdown Overnight Viewership Back Up To Over Two Million, Rating Even With Last Week

Spoiler TV reports that this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown was back up over two million viewers, with a total of 2.431 million. This is a huge increase from last week’s overnight number of 1.983 million, as well as the final number of 2.077 million.

The first hour of the show had 2.611 million while the second hour had 2.251 million.

Meanwhile, the show had a 0.45 rating, which was even with last week’s overnight rating but down from the final. When this week’s final numbers come in, it will likely adjust up.

It was #1 rated of the night in the key 18-49 demo, although ABC’s Shark Tank had the most viewers (2.945 million).