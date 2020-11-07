SmackDown Overnight Viewership Drops, Tops Ratings for Evening

– Showbuzz Daily have the overnight numbers for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s FOX Network broadcast finished with an average overnight audience of 2.209 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.312 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.106 million viewers for Hour 2.

The overnight viewership dropped from last week’s final number of 2.286 million viewers.

In the P18-49 demographic, last night’s show averaged a 0.65 rating from 0.7 in Hour 1 and 0.6 in Hour 2. That’s slightly down from the average rating of 0.7 in the same key demo for last week’s episode. SmackDown topped the ratings last night in the key demo.

The ABC News Election Special topped the viewership for the evening. The final SmackDown numbers will be released on Monday.