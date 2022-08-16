wrestling / News
Smackdown To Be Pre-Empted to FOX Sports 1 For World Series
August 15, 2022 | Posted by
Smackdown will be heading to FOX Sports 1 at least once due to the World Series. PWInsider reports that game one of the series takes place on October 28th and will result in Smackdown being moved to FOX Sports 1 for the night.
In addition, if the series goes to six games then the November 4th episode may end up moving to FOX Sports 1 as well. As noted earlier, AEW Dynamite will be pre-empted at least once in October due to the ALCS.
