wrestling / News

Smackdown To Be Pre-Empted to FOX Sports 1 For World Series

August 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

Smackdown will be heading to FOX Sports 1 at least once due to the World Series. PWInsider reports that game one of the series takes place on October 28th and will result in Smackdown being moved to FOX Sports 1 for the night.

In addition, if the series goes to six games then the November 4th episode may end up moving to FOX Sports 1 as well. As noted earlier, AEW Dynamite will be pre-empted at least once in October due to the ALCS.

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

