Smackdown To Be Pre-Empted to FOX Sports 1 For World Series

Smackdown will be heading to FOX Sports 1 at least once due to the World Series. PWInsider reports that game one of the series takes place on October 28th and will result in Smackdown being moved to FOX Sports 1 for the night.

In addition, if the series goes to six games then the November 4th episode may end up moving to FOX Sports 1 as well. As noted earlier, AEW Dynamite will be pre-empted at least once in October due to the ALCS.