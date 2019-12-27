wrestling / News

Smackdown Preview For Tonight Includes Triple Threat Match

December 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on the FOX Network will include the following match and segment:

* The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Baron Corbin – Winner faces The Fiend for the Universal title at the Royal Rumble.

* A Moment of Bliss returns featuring Lacey Evans.

