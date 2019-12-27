wrestling / News
Smackdown Preview For Tonight Includes Triple Threat Match
December 27, 2019 | Posted by
– Tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on the FOX Network will include the following match and segment:
* The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Baron Corbin – Winner faces The Fiend for the Universal title at the Royal Rumble.
* A Moment of Bliss returns featuring Lacey Evans.
More Trending Stories
- Bray Wyatt Responds to Kevin Spacey Video, Forgives the Actor, Advises Critical Fan to ‘Stick to Video Games’
- Kofi Kingston on Why He Doesn’t Complain About How His Title Loss Went Down, on The New Day’s Philosophy of Pursuing Identical Contract Renewals Together
- Nick Patrick Reveals Sharmell Sullivan and Melina Almost Came to Blows Before Wrestler’s Court in WWE
- Jim Cornette Files Lawsuit Against Indy Wrestler G-Raver and Vendors Due to Derogatory Shirt