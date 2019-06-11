wrestling / News
WWE News: Smackdown Preview For Tonight, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode of RAW, Drake Maverick Promises Surprise For 205 Live
– WWE.com has the official preview for tonight’s episode of Smackdown with the following bullet points:
* The New Day return to clash with Ziggler, Owens & Zayn
* Will Roman Reigns respond to Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre?
* Will R-Truth hang on to the 24/7 Championship?
* Can Bayley bounce back from tag team defeat on Raw?
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of RAW:
– Drake Maverick has promised a surprise for tonight’s episode of 205 Live, as well as to name the next challenger for Tony Nese’s crusierweight title.
Tune in TOMORROW NIGHT on @WWE205Live EXCLUSIVELY on the @WWENetwork #205Live #WWE pic.twitter.com/tDFmLSa0m8
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) June 10, 2019
