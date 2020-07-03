wrestling / News
WWE News: Three Things to Know Before Smackdown, Kevin Kelly on Why WWE Hasn’t Brought Him In, Stock Up
July 3, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has released their preview video of tonight’s Smackdown, with three things to know before the show. You can see the WWE Now video below:
– Kevin Kelly took to Twitter to reply to a fan asking why WWE hasn’t brought him in, noting that he’s very happy with where he is:
They've never asked and I'm under contract with NJPW. Quite happy with what I'm doing and I'm not looking to go anywhere.
BTW, I just finished recording commentary for the semifinals of the #njcup and it should be up by tomorrow on https://t.co/B7RKZECriU. https://t.co/cEyYvze0GC
— Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) July 3, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $45.51 on Friday, up $0.69 (1.54%) from the previous close. The market as a whole was up 0.36% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Oliver Luck’s Attorney Claims XFL Contract Was ‘Personally Guaranteed’ By Vince McMahon, Judge Puts Burden of Proof On Luck For Lack of Cause
- Cauliflower Alley Club Reportedly Experiencing ‘Infighting’ Over September Convention
- Brian Cage Reveals How Many Eggs He Eats & How Many Calories He Consumes Every Day
- Jim Ross Discusses Shawn Michaels Telling Earl Hebner To Get Bret Hart Out of His Ring After WrestleMania 12 Iron Man Match