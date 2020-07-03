wrestling / News

WWE News: Three Things to Know Before Smackdown, Kevin Kelly on Why WWE Hasn’t Brought Him In, Stock Up

July 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has released their preview video of tonight’s Smackdown, with three things to know before the show. You can see the WWE Now video below:

– Kevin Kelly took to Twitter to reply to a fan asking why WWE hasn’t brought him in, noting that he’s very happy with where he is:

– WWE’s stock closed at $45.51 on Friday, up $0.69 (1.54%) from the previous close. The market as a whole was up 0.36% on the day.

