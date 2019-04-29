WWE News: Smackdown Preview Teases Roman Reigns Response to Shane McMahon & Elias, Natalya in Muscle & Fitness

– WWE’s updated Smackdown preview hints at a response from Roman Reigns to being ambused by Shane McMahon & Elias last week. WWE posted a new preview piece which reads as follows:

Last Tuesday, Roman Reigns thought he was heading into a fight with Shane McMahon, who was seeking payback for The Big Dog’s Superman Punch on his father, Mr. McMahon. What Reigns walked into was a 2-on-1 ambush by Shane-O-Mac and Elias. Riding high after leaving The Big Dog down, Elias issued a challenge to Reigns for WWE Money in the Bank. Though he was still reeling from the attack, Reigns did not hesitate to accept. As May 19 draws near, what will happen between Reigns and his rivals? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

– The company has also announced that Natalya will be featured in this month’s issue of Muscle & Fitness with a piece looking at her career as well as her training regime.