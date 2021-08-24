Smackdown Preview Teases Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch Fallout

A teaser preview for this week’s Smackdown is hinting at the fallout from Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch’s returns at WWE SummerSlam. The preview aired during last night’s episode of Raw and you can see it below; it suggests that Lynch and Lesnar may be on this week’s show.

Lynch returned at SummerSlam to defeat Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, while Lesnar returned after Roman Reigns defeated John Cena and stared Reigns down, then destroyed Cena to write him off WWE TV. Smackdown takes place in Jacksonville, Florida this week and airs live on FOX.