wrestling / News

Smackdown Previews WrestleMania 36 Fallout (Video)

April 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Smackdown Logo 2019

– WWE released a new preview clip for this Friday’s edition of Smackdown, which is hyping up the fallout from WrestleMania 36. You can check out that preview clip below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, WrestleMania 36, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading