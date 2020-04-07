wrestling / News
Smackdown Previews WrestleMania 36 Fallout (Video)
April 7, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released a new preview clip for this Friday’s edition of Smackdown, which is hyping up the fallout from WrestleMania 36. You can check out that preview clip below.
What will the fallout from #WrestleMania be on the blue brand?
Find out on #SmackDown THIS FRIDAY at 8/7c on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/8ya9At5Z12
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Reveals What He Texted Undertaker & Stephanie McMahon After Boneyard Match, Says He Can Do Cinematic Style Match
- Eric Bischoff Says Firefly Funhouse & Boneyard Matches May Be Catalysts For Next Evolution of Wrestling, Praises WWE For Taking Big Risks
- People Backstage In WWE Reportedly ‘Affected’ By Hanging Spot In Edge vs. Randy Orton Match
- Backstage Details for WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match: Improvised Lines, Accidental Blood, AJ Styles ‘Hand’ Idea, More