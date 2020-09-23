wrestling / News
WWE News: Smackdown Promo Teases Otis Surrendering Money in the Bank, Full Guest List For The Bump
– WWE’s latest promo for Smackdown teases the idea of Otis surrendering his Money in the Bank briefcase on this week’s episode. You can see the promo below, which highlights Otis’ storyline where Miz and Morrison are suing him for emotional distress, destruction of personal property, creating an unsafe working environment and demanding he surrender the Money in the Bank contract if he doesn’t want to go to court:
– WWE has announced the full guest list for this week’s The Bump which will feature Alexa Bliss, Paul Heyman, Jey Uso and Candice LeRae:
Scroll back in our TL to see evidence that @HeymanHustle, who serves as special counsel for Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns, is THRILLED to join us tomorrow AM! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/fs19jZ59jO
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 22, 2020
Jey @WWEUsos calls in to talk all things #UniversalTitle and #WWEClash, tomorrow at 10AM ET on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/0lY0pm9rLV
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 22, 2020
