WWE News: Smackdown Promo Teases Otis Surrendering Money in the Bank, Full Guest List For The Bump

– WWE’s latest promo for Smackdown teases the idea of Otis surrendering his Money in the Bank briefcase on this week’s episode. You can see the promo below, which highlights Otis’ storyline where Miz and Morrison are suing him for emotional distress, destruction of personal property, creating an unsafe working environment and demanding he surrender the Money in the Bank contract if he doesn’t want to go to court:

– WWE has announced the full guest list for this week’s The Bump which will feature Alexa Bliss, Paul Heyman, Jey Uso and Candice LeRae: